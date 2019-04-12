Police: Suspect crashes vehicle attempting to elude police in Delaware County

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police say a suspect attempting to elude police and driving at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed in Eddystone, Delaware County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 9th Street and Eddystone Avenue.After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody by police and transported by ambulance for medical treatment.No word on that person's condition.The crash caused major property damage to vehicles parked on 9th Street and also a telephone pole.The road was shut down while crews cleaned up the roadway of excessive fluids.The road has since reopened.Crews are expected to repair the telephone pole overnight.There are no injuries to police or other civilians.Police have not said why the suspect was fleeing from the police.The incident remains under investigation.