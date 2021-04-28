Police: Suspect in shooting outside Smyrna Middle School involved in 2nd homicide

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman fatally shot in Delaware middle school parking lot; students safe

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened Tuesday morning at separate locations, including one in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School.

Troopers responded to the school at about 10:25 a.m. and found a 38-year-old woman had been shot.

According to investigators, the woman and the 47-year-old male suspect arrived at the school together in the wife's vehicle to pick up their daughter for a medical appointment.

Police said the couple argued outside of the car before the suspect pulled the victim into the vehicle and shot her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The school was placed on lockdown while authorities searched for the suspect. No students or staff were injured.
According to police, the suspect left the school parking lot in the vehicle but ended up switching into another vehicle that was registered to him and parked nearby.

Troopers located the suspect's vehicle at about 11 a.m. near Route 13 and Route 42 and a pursuit began. The suspect led police into Maryland and ultimately shot himself and crashed near Galena, Md., authorities said.



The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, troopers learned of a second victim who was an acquaintance of the female victim.

Officers then responded to the 800 block of McLane Gardens to check on the welfare of a 21-year-old woman. Officers found the woman inside her home with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The names of the victims and suspect are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

There is no current threat to the community and the search for a motive is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703 or Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smyrnacrimefatal shootingschooldelaware news
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
Archdiocese apologizes for Chauvin assignment that parents say was biased
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in violent night
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Why Biden's speech is technically not a State of the Union address
Show More
Pa. readies vote to consolidate 6 universities into 2
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Philly vaccine: 4,000 doses set to expire at Pa. Convention Center
Children as young as 6 months old now in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Britney Spears court today: Singer to address conservatorship soon
More TOP STORIES News