Suspect shot after struggle with officer outside district court in Delaware County, police say

LOWER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- One person was shot outside a district court building in Lower Chichester, Delaware County on Friday morning.Officers were called to the building in the 500 block of Ridge Road around 10:30 a.m.Police on the scene tell Action News a suspect tried to grab an officer's gun and a struggle ensued.The officer fired the gun, striking the suspect, police say.There was no word on the condition of the person who was shot.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.