Police: Suspect sought for bank robbery in Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect in the city's Chestnut Hill section.Take a look at the surveillance images in the video.Police say the man entered the Wells Fargo Bank on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.They say he handed an employee a demand note and showed a gun.He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.No one was injured in the incident.