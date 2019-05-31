Police: Suspect sought for bank robbery in Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect in the city's Chestnut Hill section.

Take a look at the surveillance images in the video.

Police say the man entered the Wells Fargo Bank on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

They say he handed an employee a demand note and showed a gun.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.
