Police: Suspect sought for grocery store robbery in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say an armed suspect with a small revolver and a dark mask covering his face robbed a grocery store in Philadelphia's Logan section.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Monday at the Jacquez Grocery store located at 1101 West Sommerville Avenue.

Police say the suspect went directly behind the counter while pointing the weapon at a 44-year-old male employee.

The suspect then began taking an unknown amount of money from the cash register and a jar of loose change, police say.

The suspect then fled the store heading north on 11th Street then west through a rear driveway on the 1100 block of Sommerville Avenue.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6'0", stocky build, medium complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, dark colored sneakers, and a dark colored mask covering his face. He was carrying a small black revolver with a white grip.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News