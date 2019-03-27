Police: Suspect sought for robbing customer at Germantown gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the man who robbed a customer at a Germantown Sunoco gas station then fired a gun at him.It happened on March 11th around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Queen Lane.The suspect approached a man who was pumping gas, and at gunpoint, demanded he empty his pockets.The victim did, but the suspect still fired one shot and then fled.The victim jumped in his car and gave chase when the suspect fired several more shots.Fortunately, no one was injured.