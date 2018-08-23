Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Federal and local investigators are looking for a man they say has committed multiple robberies.

They worry that 46-year-old Gerald Griffith may strike again.

He is accused of robbing a Shop Rite a, BB and T bank, and a Firstrust bank, all in Northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities say the crimes happened back in early July.

The FBI and Philadelphia police believe he may be connected to a third bank robbery.

There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbank robberyNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News