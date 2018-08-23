Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Federal and local investigators are looking for a man they say has committed multiple robberies.
They worry that 46-year-old Gerald Griffith may strike again.
He is accused of robbing a Shop Rite a, BB and T bank, and a Firstrust bank, all in Northeast Philadelphia.
Authorities say the crimes happened back in early July.
The FBI and Philadelphia police believe he may be connected to a third bank robbery.
There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.
------
