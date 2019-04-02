Police: Suspect sought in burglary of Parkside school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a burglar who broke into a school in the Parkside section of the city.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday of last week.The suspect is seen walking into Belmont Charter Middle School on Brown Street.He then finds his way to a locked closet and uses bolt cutters to open the door.The burglar then takes money from that closet and leaves the school.If you know anything about the crime, call the police.