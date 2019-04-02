PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a burglar who broke into a school in the Parkside section of the city.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday of last week.
The suspect is seen walking into Belmont Charter Middle School on Brown Street.
He then finds his way to a locked closet and uses bolt cutters to open the door.
The burglar then takes money from that closet and leaves the school.
If you know anything about the crime, call the police.
Police: Suspect sought in burglary of Parkside school
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News