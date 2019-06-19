Suspect sought in tire slashing spree near Philadelphia City Hall, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brazen criminal went on a tire slashing spree targeting police vehicles parked near City Hall in broad daylight.
Detectives hope someone will recognize the suspect from released surveillance video.
He struck at 13th and Arch and 15th and JFK on June 7 and 8.
Police say he's about six-feet-tall and his orange backpack had a Flyers logo on it.
