Suspect sought in tire slashing spree near Philadelphia City Hall, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brazen criminal went on a tire slashing spree targeting police vehicles parked near City Hall in broad daylight.

Detectives hope someone will recognize the suspect from released surveillance video.

He struck at 13th and Arch and 15th and JFK on June 7 and 8.

Police say he's about six-feet-tall and his orange backpack had a Flyers logo on it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrime
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at port
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Strangers help family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Former principal in court after being charged in deadly hit-and-run
Woman found dead in abandoned home in Philly
Trump kicks off 2020 campaign at Orlando rally
Show More
Now On Sale: Eagles announce public practice at Linc, cost $10
Missing pet turkey 'Brady' found badly injured in NJ
Local communities react to Trump deportation plan
Police in Delco warn against solicitors asking to see your personal bills
Lansdale students surprise retiring teacher with flash mob
More TOP STORIES News