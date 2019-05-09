Police: Suspect spends $9,000 on stolen debit card in NJ

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a suspect who spent over $9,000 on a stolen debit card.Investigators say the suspect seen in the surveillance pictures used a debit card belonging to a 75-year old Lower Makefield Township resident at stores in New Jersey.The suspect is believed to have used the card to shop at Target, Wawa, and at a Shop Rite in both Sicklerville and Deptford.If you recognize him, please call the police.