Police: Suspect stabbed man, yelled racial slurs

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Suspect stabbed man, yelled racial slurs. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2019.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A suspect is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man and yelling racial slurs at him.

Police say 66-year-old Rocky Kowalczyk of Woodbury was kicked off of a bus then got into an argument with the victim.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of South Broadway, in Camden.

After the assault, officers say Kowalcyzk followed the victim and a witness, directing the racist insults at them.

He was charged with multiple offenses, including Criminal Attempted Homicide, Bias Intimidation and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

The stabbing victim was treated at Cooper University Hospital.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsattempted murderhomicideracismstabbingCamden
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fresh Start closes after Darby Borough sells building for $1 to SEPTA
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars
Police shoot pit bull after owner, woman attacked
Baby accidentally left on train as dad smokes cigarette
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Troubleshooters on double duty to help twins
Valentine's Day: Name roach after ex, shred photo at Hooters
Show More
Gunman opens fire on Torresdale Avenue, 1 wounded
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, 50s Today
Bat-wielding intruders steal safe from Logan apartment
Fox Chase street floods due to water main break
Keith Urban to play at NHL Stadium Series in Philadelphia
More News