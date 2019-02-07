Police: Suspect stabbed man, yelled racial slurs

A suspect is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man and yelling racial slurs at him.Police say 66-year-old Rocky Kowalczyk of Woodbury was kicked off of a bus then got into an argument with the victim.It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of South Broadway, in Camden.After the assault, officers say Kowalcyzk followed the victim and a witness, directing the racist insults at them.He was charged with multiple offenses, including Criminal Attempted Homicide, Bias Intimidation and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.The stabbing victim was treated at Cooper University Hospital.-----