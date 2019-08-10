Police: Suspect stayed to watch cars burn after arson

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected arsonist stayed to watch the crime he committed according to Philadelphia Police.

Early Saturday morning the Northeast Community LLC Auto Shop 's surveillance system caught a man on camera torching cars in their lot in the 6100 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard.

A man fitting the same description then set several cars on fire at Hessert Chevrolet in the 6300 block of The Roosevelt Boulevard and their cameras captured him too.

"It was somebody completely unknown, random, just walked by the dealership and reached in, broke a window on a car and set the interior on fire and it spread to the next car, next car, next car ..." Owner Tom Hessert says six cars were on fire in his lot.

While detectives were on the scene at Hessert's a man approached them inquiring about the fire, he looked like the man in the video and was detained.

"It's not uncommon for arsonists they sometimes will stay on the scene because it's the whole thrill of the actual fire that they're looking to see and the response by the fire dept to see how it goes," said Captain John Walker of the second district believes in total he caused $200,000 in damage at both lots.

The suspect's name has not been released. He faces felony charges including arson and risking a catastrophe.

Hessert's was able to clean up the damage in time for their Neighborhood Appreciation party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaphilly newscarscar firearsonarson investigationroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raptors send seagulls fleeing from Ocean City
Multiple pets abandoned in the region in recent weeks
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Eagles QB coach responds to Kaepernick's possible future in Philly
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Pedestrian struck and killed in Claymont identified
Mother of alleged serial bank robber says he hasn't been taking meds
Show More
Gun sales surge in wake of mass shootings
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
Traffic trouble: Some I-76 closures, SEPTA Trolley tunnel closure
More TOP STORIES News