Police: Suspect stole from altar server in church

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township, Gloucester County are searching for someone who preyed upon a volunteer during church.
It happened on Sunday, April 7th at Saint Charles Church on Stagecoach Road just before mass was about the begin.
Officers said the person stole a brown satchel containing valuable items from an altar server.
The individual is pictured wearing a dark coat, dark shorts and white sunglasses with a large lower left leg tattoo.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos should contact Washington Township Police.
