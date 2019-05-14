Police: Suspect stole from altar server in church

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township, Gloucester County are searching for someone who preyed upon a volunteer during church.

It happened on Sunday, April 7th at Saint Charles Church on Stagecoach Road just before mass was about the begin.

Officers said the person stole a brown satchel containing valuable items from an altar server.

The individual is pictured wearing a dark coat, dark shorts and white sunglasses with a large lower left leg tattoo.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos should contact Washington Township Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftnew jersey newschurch
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News