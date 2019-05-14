Police: Suspect stole from altar server in church

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township, Gloucester County are searching for someone who preyed upon a volunteer during church.It happened on Sunday, April 7th at Saint Charles Church on Stagecoach Road just before mass was about the begin.Officers said the person stole a brown satchel containing valuable items from an altar server.The individual is pictured wearing a dark coat, dark shorts and white sunglasses with a large lower left leg tattoo.Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos should contact Washington Township Police.