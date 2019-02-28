Police: Suspect tied to Boston kidnapping case arrested in Delaware; body recovered in car

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
A suspect wanted in connection to a missing person case out of Boston has been arrested in Delaware, and police say a body has been recovered.

According to the Boston Police Department, Louis D. Coleman III was arrested on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road.

Coleman has been wanted in connection to the kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who went missing last weekend after leaving a Theater District club.

Police in Boston confirm a body was found in the car Coleman was driving, but have not said if it's the missing woman.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
