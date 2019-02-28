A suspect wanted in connection to a missing person case out of Boston has been arrested in Delaware, and police say a body has been recovered.According to the Boston Police Department, Louis D. Coleman III was arrested on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road.Coleman has been wanted in connection to the kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who went missing last weekend after leaving a Theater District club.Police in Boston confirm a body was found in the car Coleman was driving, but have not said if it's the missing woman.