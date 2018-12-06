Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted sexual assault inside an apartment in North Philadelphia.They are working to get his guy off the streets.Investigators say it happened November 17 around 3 p.m.at an apartment complex along 600 North Broad Street.Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said, "Tremendous courage and fortitude on the part of the victim. She fights mightily against her attacker as he attempts to sexually assault her and bind her hands with some items in her apartment and he's also attempting to cover her face."Those living at the Loft Apartments say the crime happened in their building.Police say the suspect ended up on the elevator with the 28-year-old victim and then followed her to her apartment and attempted to sexually assault her.After a struggle, the victim was able to get away and run into the hallway, where a neighbor heard her screams and called 911.Eric Blumenfeld is the building's owner, he says this should have never happened and admits security dropped the ball."This is just a really unfortunate situation that I take full responsibility for. The person at the desk at the time did not follow our protocol and they were terminated and we felt really badly about it and these are the kinds of things you never want to have happen on your watch," he said.News of the crime has rattled the nerves of many living and working in the area.Andriece Hardy of Wynnefield said, "I am actually really nervous. The only reason I am not super afraid is because we do have men that work with us so we come out at five and it's already dark, but we have people that walk us to our parking lot."Police say the suspect hid in the building for about 30 minutes before making his getaway.Residents of the loft were alerted about the incident through an email.Moving forward, the building's owner promises tighter security and like everyone else, is hoping the guy responsible for this crime is caught."We have security all the time and we have doubled down with our staff and explained that this just cannot happen. It's really unfortunate and it should never happen again," said Blumenfeld.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.------