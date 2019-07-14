Man wanted for inappropriately touching sleeping woman in Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man inappropriately touched a sleeping woman in the city's Germantown section.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on East High Street.Police say a 19-year-old woman woke up to a man standing over her. That's when the woman screamed and the man fled through a back windowNo arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.