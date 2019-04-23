Police: Suspect wanted for sexual assault of woman in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a sexual assault suspect who attacked a woman last month.It happened on March 13 on the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue in the Kensington section of the city.Police say the suspect reportedly hit a 29-year-old woman in the face, sexually assaulted her and then fled the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.