Police: Suspect wanted in assault at Sea Isle City bar

Police in South Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who's wanted on aggravated assault charges.On Feb. 16, around 9:10 p.m., police say a suspect assaulted a person inside of La Costa Lounge located on the 4000 block of Landis Avenue. The assault left the victim unconscious.Police are currently looking for this man.He's described as a white man, slim build, roughly 6 feet, with short brown hair.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-263-4311.