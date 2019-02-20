Police: Suspect wanted in assault at Sea Isle City bar

Police in South Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying a person wanted on aggravated assault charges.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
On Feb. 16, around 9:10 p.m., police say a suspect assaulted a person inside of La Costa Lounge located on the 4000 block of Landis Avenue. The assault left the victim unconscious.

On Feb. 16, around 9:10 p.m., police say a suspect assaulted a person inside of La Costa Lounge located on the 4000 block of Landis Avenue. The assault left the victim unconscious.

Police are currently looking for this man.



He's described as a white man, slim build, roughly 6 feet, with short brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-263-4311.
