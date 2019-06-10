Police: Suspected serial burglar caught in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A suspected serial burglar has been caught in New Castle, Delaware.Wilbur Medley, 35, was arrested on Saturday.Officers were called to the Rambleton Acres neighborhood for a burglary in progress and that's when they say they saw Medley running through a backyard.Once in custody, the police investigation revealed Medley was allegedly responsible for two other residential burglaries on Saturday and four others in the last week.Medley was charged with three counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony attempted burglary and a slew of other charges