Police: Suspects punch man, steal new sneakers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who attacked another man and stole his new sneakers.

Investigators said just before 9 p.m. Monday, the victim was walking down the 700 block of Bucknell Street in Fairmount when he was approached by the two suspects from the back.

One of the suspects put the victim in a chokehold while the other punched him in the face, police said.

They then grabbed a box containing the victim's new Adidas sneakers that he just purchased.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS.
