Police: Suspects sought for pharmacy burglary in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Neshaminy Pharmacy in Bensalem.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the store located at 5417 Neshaminy Boulevard.

Police say surveillance video shows a large Ryder rental truck and a silver sedan pull in front of the pharmacy before the burglary.

According to police, a white male suspect exits the sedan and forces entry into the front of the pharmacy.

That suspect allegedly proceeds to the rear of the store and removes various controlled substances.

Meanwhile, another suspect exits the passenger side of the truck and then enters the driver side of the sedan.

Once the suspect exits the pharmacy, police say both vehicles leave the area together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bensalem Police.
