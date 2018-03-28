Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the suspects, who allegedly shot a male and female while sitting in their car in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. on March 22 at the intersection of West Pomona and Cherokee streets.

Police say the victims, a 21-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female, were sitting inside their parked vehicle when two unknown black males exited a pickup truck and began shooting at them.

After firing more than 20 shots the males fled the scene in the pickup truck.

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by responding officers.

The suspects were operating a dark-colored four-door pickup truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier, with tinted windows and a tonneau cover covering the truck's bed.

The video surveillance shows the offenders' vehicle fleeing the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, skinny build, 5'10", mid 20 years-of-age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a red puffy jacket with white patches.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, heavy build, 5'8", mid 20 years-of-age, beard, and wearing a black jacket.

If you have any information, please contact Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News