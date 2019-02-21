U.S. & WORLD

Police: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during a practice session for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --
Police say Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsyracuse universitycollege basketballAction News Sportspedestrian injuredpedestrian killed
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Samsung folding phone to cost almost $2,000
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Samsung debuts folding phone
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem
Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Mild Today
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
Man shoots his brother after South Philly argument, police say
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Show More
Police: Car goes airborne in Southwest Philadelphia
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
Emergency meeting tonight after rash of teen shootings
Woman allegedly stole $38,000 worth of jewelry from Kmart
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More News