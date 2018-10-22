Seven cars were damaged by fire outside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. Police say tailgaters are to blame.New Jersey State Police say careless tailgaters left hot coals in the parking lot during the New York Jets game.In two separate incidents, police say a driver parked over the coals causing the car to catch fire. One of those fires then spread to several other cars.No one was hurt.MetLife officials remind tailgaters that there are hot charcoal bins around the parking lot for safe disposal.----------