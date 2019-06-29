Police: Tattoo shop owner fires at robbers during shootout in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout inside a Frankford tattoo shop.
The owner had a gun and fired at two robbers who came into the store on the 2100 block of Orthodox Street at 7:40 Friday evening.
A 32-year-old employee was shot in the arm.
Police aren't sure if it was accidentally by his boss.
The victim is in stable condition.
The suspects got away, police say.
