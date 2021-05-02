gun violence

Teen critical after being shot several times while sitting inside car in Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen is in critical condition after being shot several times while sitting inside a car in Nicetown.

Phildelphia police were called out to the 4200 block of North Broad Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Once on scene, they discovered the 17-year-old male inside a car with several gunshot wounds.

Police transported the teen to Temple Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Action News has learned at least 21 shots were fired into the vehicle the victim was sitting in.

At this time, it is not yet clear what sparked the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The suspect was last seen inside another car fleeing the scene on Roosevelt Boulevard.
