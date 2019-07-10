Police: Teen dies after hit-and-run in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A teenager has died after a hit-and-run in Camden County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road in Gloucester Township.

Authorities say the teen was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are still searching for the driver believed to be traveling in a dark colored mid-sized SUV with front end damage.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hit and runnew jersey newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
Police: Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car
3 sought for stealing $60,000 in cash from Bensalem home
Hahnemann University Hospital's maternity ward to shut down Friday
Terrifying video shows engine trouble on plane that diverted to Raleigh
NTSB probing SEPTA accident that left worker dead
Show More
NJ Tubing Company still operating despite losing agreement with DEP
Dashed Dreams: A promised renovation revoked
Woman, 84, robbed by man pretending to be delivery driver
Day in the Life with Union coach Jim Curtin
Couple dead in murder-suicide outside burning home identified
More TOP STORIES News