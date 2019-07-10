Police: Teen dies after hit-and-run in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A teenager has died after a hit-and-run in Camden County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road in Gloucester Township.Authorities say the teen was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver. He was later pronounced dead.Police say they are still searching for the driver believed to be traveling in a dark colored mid-sized SUV with front end damage.