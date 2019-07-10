Police: Teen seriously hurt after apparent hit-and-run in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A teenager is fighting for his life after an apparent hit-and-run in Camden County on Tuesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road in Gloucester Township.Sources say the teen was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver. His condition is unknown at this time.Action News has learned that the driver of an SUV was stopped in Winslow Township and taken into custody for questioning.