Police: Teen seriously hurt after apparent hit-and-run in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A teenager is fighting for his life after an apparent hit-and-run in Camden County on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road in Gloucester Township.

Sources say the teen was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver. His condition is unknown at this time.

Action News has learned that the driver of an SUV was stopped in Winslow Township and taken into custody for questioning.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
