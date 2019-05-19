Teen killed in Frankford double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on Saturday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Orthodox Street.Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the side and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He's currently listed in extremely critical condition.Witnesses saw two people run from the crime scene west on Orthodox and south on Ditman. It was on Ditman when a highway patrol officer noticed a couple of men walking with blood on their shirt. Police took those men into custody."Within minutes we heard calls of a stabbing. There was no stabbing but a highway patrol team noticed a couple of males walking. One had blood on his shirt--they immediately stopped them, detained them and they made the connection. Right now both males are going to be sent to homicide for investigation. They have not been charged and not been identified by anybody," said Captain George Fuchs with the Philadelphia Police Department.A gun was recovered at the scene. Police dont know if it was the weapon used. Police think the shooters knew their targets.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.