Police: Teen shot while riding on ATV in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a teen was shot while riding on his ATV on Tuesday.It happened around 3:42 p.m. near 46th and Market Street.Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the leg.The teen was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.