SCRANTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man is in custody after police say he shoved a 72-year-old disabled man to the ground over a parking spot in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Police were looking for three teenagers involved in the case.
On Thursday morning, 18-year-old Ramone Sanabria of Scranton surrendered to authorities, WNEP-TV reports.
Sanabria is awaiting arraignment on a charge of simple assault.
According to authorities, the 72-year-old man asked the three teens to move their car out of his handicapped spot. They said he asked how long the three would be in his spot.
Surveillance video shows one teen jump out of a moving car and shoved the 72-year-old man to the ground.
The victim's granddaughter Courtney Brady spoke to WNEP-TV.
"I was furious. I was completely shocked that a younger male attacked an older gentleman like that," Brady said.
The man's family said he hit a concrete stand as he fell to the ground, knocking him unconscious for 10 minutes.
"He hit his head. He scraped his elbow. He cut his hand. He was unconscious when he hit him. The kid leaned over and was like yelling something in the video," Brady said.
Brady's 72-year-old grandfather continues to recover at home.
"He has back surgeries done. He has bad knees. There was no need for any of this," Brady said.
Police: Teen shoved 72-year-old man to ground over parking spot
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More