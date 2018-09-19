Teen suspect sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl

Police: Teen wanted for sex assault on 13-year-old in Northeast Philadelphia: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 19, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a 17-year-old male wanted for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators said he struck around noon on September 6 in the 13000 of Cardella Place.

According to police, he grabbed a 13-year-old girl who had just gotten off a school bus following early dismissal from school because of the heat that day.



"He approached her from behind, grabs her around the mouth and tells her he'll kill her if she does not cooperate," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew. "He then forces her into a gated residential yard where he sexually assaulted her."

The suspect is described as a black male, 17 years old, 6'0", 155-165 lbs., slim build, crooked nose, short black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt w/orange writing on the front, and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Police said there is no pattern of assaults in this section of the Northeast.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked contact the Special Victims Unit.
