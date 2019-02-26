Police: Thief captured on video stealing from stroller in Fishtown

Philadelphia police are hoping the public can help them find a thief who stole from a stroller in Fishtown last week.Surveillance video shows the intruder walking into the back of a home along the 1200 block of North Front Street last Monday afternoon.You then see him bend down and rifle through a stroller.Police say he stole a wallet containing credit cards and ID, as well as a gold iPhone.If you recognize him contact East Detectives.-----