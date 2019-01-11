Police: Unknown man tried to sign out 2 kids from Germantown school

EMBED </>More Videos

Man attemtpted to sign two children out of school: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., January 10, 2019

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are warning parents and children about an unknown man who tried to sign two children out from a school in the Germantown section.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday at Mastery Charter John Wister Elementary.

The suspect asked to sign out an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl by name.

When asked to provide ID the man refused then left.

Both the parents and children told police they don't recognize the man in the surveillance photos.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newskidnappingphiladelphia policesurveillance video
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Still Cold Today, Light Snow This Weekend
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Federal workers get $0 pay stubs as shutdown drags on
Pedestrian struck and killed in New Castle
Police officer fatally shot in California, suspect found dead
San Antonio police find body of missing 8-month-old inside backpack
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
South Philadelphia man says racist flyer will not intimidate him
Show More
Eagles inspire artists to create winning masterpieces
Miller Lite offering Eagles fans free beer with a win
Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
Malcolm Jenkins Foundation lives on in New Orleans
More News