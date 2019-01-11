Police: Unknown man tried to sign out 2 kids from Germantown school

Philadelphia police are warning parents and children about an unknown man who tried to sign two children out from a school in the Germantown section.Authorities said it happened Tuesday at Mastery Charter John Wister Elementary.The suspect asked to sign out an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl by name.When asked to provide ID the man refused then left.Both the parents and children told police they don't recognize the man in the surveillance photos.If you have any information you are asked to contact police.------