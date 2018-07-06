Police: Use 911, not social media, to ask for help

Police: Use 911, not social media, to ask for help.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are telling residents: don't rely on social media to ask for help.

The Bensalem Department issued that warning to the community this week.

Officers say they're seeing an uptick in people posting messages online instead of calling 911.

Like many law enforcement agencies, the Bensalem accounts are not monitored 24/7, and in an emergency, of course, minutes matter.

Officers say they also do not take crime reports over social media.

