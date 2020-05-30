Police vehicles set ablaze during protest for George Floyd in Philadelphia

#BREAKING: This is Broad and Vine moments ago...early protest from Art Museum splintered off...this is what remains. 2 State Trooper SUV's damaged. @6abc @6abcAnnie pic.twitter.com/3sCXEYfuS9 — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) May 30, 2020

Protestors have set fire to police cruiser near Broad & Vine https://t.co/hFd4XHU28I pic.twitter.com/mQiktx1pPR — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) May 30, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6221314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters kneeled at Philadelphia City Hall in honor of George Floyd.

At City Hall now ... pic.twitter.com/nv0satiDUA — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) May 30, 2020

Protesters in #Philly marching down the parkway to Art Museum Steps. #6abc pic.twitter.com/NyGTdFGBz0 — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) May 30, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6221407" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters take to the streets in Wilmington, Delaware on May 30, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two police vehicles were set ablaze on Saturday in Philadelphia as hundreds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck.Protesters gathered at Philadelphia City Hall to kneel down before making their across Philadelphia in the memory of George Floyd beforethe demonstrators started their rally at 12 p.m. Saturday by kneeling.They were holding up signs that read "For George" and "Be The Change."The group then held a rally to remember Floyd and call for change against police brutality."No justice, no peace!" the protesters chanted.They made their to the Ben Franklin Parkway, letting their voices be heard - "Never stay silent! Never stay silent!"They continued on to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a chant of "Black Lives Matter!"Hundreds could be seen gathered at the museum steps.Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement prior to the start of the protest:"In the midst of a global pandemic, America's original sin of racism has not gone dormant. It has claimed the lives of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. Like you, I'm watching as Americans across the country protest to express their anger and frustration. I understand the need to stand up and make your voices heard. Please keep each other safe by protesting peacefully, distancing as much as possible, and wearing masks. To all Philadelphians who are struggling under the weight of these recent- but not uncommon- tragedies, know that we see you, we hear you, and we love you. Stay safe."In Wilmington, Delaware, a large group of protesters shut down both northbound and southbound I-95.This happened after they had surrounded Wilmington police headquarters Saturday afternoon.The demonstrators smashed the windows of a police SUV on the 300 block of North Walnut Street.Earlier in the day, there was a protest to honor the memory of George Floyd.It was not clear if this same group had attended that protest.Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.An attorney for Floyd's family welcomed the arrest but said he expected a more serious murder charge and wants the other officers arrested, too.Prosecutor Mike Freeman said more charges were possible, but authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."From coast to coast, demonstrators have been taking to the streets in protest. Some have turned violent with protesters setting fires, confronting police, damaging vehicles, and looting businesses.Protesters say a lack of change and lack of police reform are just some of the reasons people are enraged.----The Associated Press contributed to this report