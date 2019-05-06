Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four suspects wanted for beating and robbing a man in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on April 26 on the 1800 block of Kater Street.

Investigators said the 50-year-old victim was getting out of his vehicle when the four men attacked him.

They beat him and then took his money credit cards, and debit cards.

The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was treated for a broken leg.

Police think the suspects may be juveniles.

Anyone with information should contact police.
