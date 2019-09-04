Police video of suspect wanted for armed robbery at Spring Garden market?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say this man pointed a gun at a 9-year-old boy while robbing a market in the city's Spring Garden section.The robbery happened last Wednesday at the Trebol Market on the 1100 block of Spring Garden Street.The suspect took 800 dollars from the cash register and took off, police say.Investigators say he has distinctive tattoos on his arm.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.