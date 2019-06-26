Video shows 2 men prior to graffiti spree in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video that might help identify vandals who authorities say sprayed graffiti on two Northeast Philadelphia businesses.

Dentex Dental at Bustleton and Red Lion roads and an auto shop next door were hit late Friday or early Saturday.

Police said it appears there were two vandals: one went to the roof, while the other acted as a lookout.

Workers said they were unsure why the businesses were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsgraffitiphiladelphia policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
AccuWeather: Hot, Not Humid Today
Bug bomb blamed for explosion inside Philadelphia home
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Show More
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
Dozens of dogs seized from Trenton home
Proposed bill may allow students to work from home on snow days
HEARTWARMING: Boy gets custom Gritty prosthetic leg, surprise visit from mascot
Substitute teacher fired for filming porn at high school: Officials
More TOP STORIES News