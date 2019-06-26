Video shows 2 men prior to graffiti spree in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video that might help identify vandals who authorities say sprayed graffiti on two Northeast Philadelphia businesses.Dentex Dental at Bustleton and Red Lion roads and an auto shop next door were hit late Friday or early Saturday.Police said it appears there were two vandals: one went to the roof, while the other acted as a lookout.Workers said they were unsure why the businesses were targeted.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.