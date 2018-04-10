Police: Video shows gunman aimed at officers before he was shot

Police: Video shows gunman aimed at cops before he was shot. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Authorities in New Jersey have released surveillance video they say shows that a man pointed a pistol in the direction of officers before he was shot and killed during a standoff at a restaurant near Princeton University.

Standoff with armed man near Princeton U. apparently over. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 20, 2018.


Fifty-six-year-old Scott Mielentz, of Lawrenceville, was killed by state troopers March 20 at the Panera Bread restaurant.

The state attorney general's office says officers were called to the restaurant just before 10:30 a.m. Princeton's downtown area was shut down and two buildings were evacuated at the university, which was on spring break.

Officials say the man refused during hours of negotiations to drop the gun, which was later determined to be a BB pistol.

Standoff near Princeton Univ. campus: Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on March 20, 2018.


