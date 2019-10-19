Philadelphia police search for 'armed and dangerous' man, allegedly threatened Water Department, officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man who they say made threats toward his former employer, the Philadelphia Water Department, and officers.Philadelphia police say if anyone knows the whereabouts of 31-year-old Michael Altomari to call 911. They say do not approach him.The investigation began after police say they received a call from a concerned girlfriend living in the Mayfair section of the city."She stated that they had an argument and she was concerned for his well being. He made some threats against his former employer, which would be the Philadelphia Water Department, and said that if the cops tried to interfere, they would have consequences and that he would have a shootout with the police," said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum with the Philadelphia Police Department.Police say he may have access to several weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous.According to police, Altomari has expressed suicidal and homicidal thoughts.He is described as a white male, 350 pounds, and currently has a shaved head.Altomari was last seen driving a red Chevy Silverado, with a Pennsylvania license plate ZKX-2019.Altomari was last seen at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of Teesdale Street in Mayfair.Altomari apparently fled with a duffle bag full of guns, according to police.Police said he last worked for PWD in 2017.