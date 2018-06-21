Police: Wawa charity box thief arrested

Pennsylvania News

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Lower Southampton police have arrested a man they say stole a charity jar from a local Wawa.

Police said Tyrone Jones, 43, of Trevose, removed the collection box from the Wawa on Brownsville road around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said after locating Jones' car, Jones cooperated with the investigation and returned the cash and the damaged container.

Jones was arraigned by District Justice Baranoski who set bail at $2,500 unsecured.

Jones was released pending a court date.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newswawatheftcharityLower Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News