Police: Wawa charity box thief arrested

Lower Southampton police have arrested a man they say stole a charity jar from a local Wawa.Police said Tyrone Jones, 43, of Trevose, removed the collection box from the Wawa on Brownsville road around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.Investigators said after locating Jones' car, Jones cooperated with the investigation and returned the cash and the damaged container.Jones was arraigned by District Justice Baranoski who set bail at $2,500 unsecured.Jones was released pending a court date.------