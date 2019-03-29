Crime & Safety

Police: Radnor Wawa shooter in custody, used possible assault rifle to kill woman

Police arrest suspect in Wawa shooting: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 29, 2019

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The man suspected of murdering a woman inside of a Wawa store in Radnor Township is in custody.

According to investigators, the man was located in Thornbury Park around 11 p.m. Thursday in the black BMW sedan that was spotted fleeing the shooting scene.

Inside the vehicle police said they found a rifle believed to be used in the murder of the woman who was in her 20s.

"We have video that makes it appear to be an AR-15 style rifle. We have it in custody, we're going to be doing evidence, they're on the scene right now with it, so I don't want to confirm the model, but it was absolutely a rifle," said Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Wawa in Delaware County as reported during Action News at 11 on March 28, 2019.



The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Sugartown Road. Several customers were inside the Wawa at the time of the shooting.

Radnor Township Police Sgt. Daniel Lunger said, "There were several witness inside the store that stated he clearly had, you know, identified one subject that he clearly appeared to target."

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect, but did say they knew each other.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but it's not clear what he's being evaluated for at this time.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting at a Wawa in Delaware County on March 28, 2019.

