Police were chasing car that crashed, sending SUV into porch

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police were pursuing a car that hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home's porch in New Jersey.

Trenton police say the vehicle was speeding early Wednesday when they gave chase before the car crashed into the other vehicles. It then burst into flames and sent the SUV into the porch of the home on Johnston Avenue in Hamilton Township.

One of the occupants in the car sustained a leg injury.



The driver was charged with eluding police and driving without a license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton township (mercer county)police chasecrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Jury deliberations continue in Kratz trial
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Vigil held for boy shot on way home from school, gunman sought
Animal shelter supervisors accused of prematurely euthanizing 236 cats, 93 dogs
Show More
AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today
Pennsylvania medical pot sales top $500M in first 2 years
PHL unveils runway expansion
5 digit license plates available in Delaware
Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen
More TOP STORIES News