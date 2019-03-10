Police: Woman, 2 children struck by driver in West Philadelphia

Four people were hospitalized, including a woman and two children, after an accident on Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. on South 52nd Street.

The woman and two children were rushed to an area hospital. The woman is listed in critical condition. Both children are listed in stable condition.



Police say the driver was also hospitalized for unknown injuries.

The driver did stay at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Related topics:
west philadelphiaaccidentpolice
