Police: Woman, 2 children struck by driver in West Philadelphia

It happened around 8 p.m. on South 52nd Street.
The woman and two children were rushed to an area hospital. The woman is listed in critical condition. Both children are listed in stable condition.
Breaking: numerous people injured, including children after an accident at 52nd/Chestnut. A stroller is knocked over on the sidewalk. @6abc pic.twitter.com/iFQqnquN9l— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) March 10, 2019
Police say the driver was also hospitalized for unknown injuries.
The driver did stay at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
