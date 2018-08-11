Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot

Police are investigating the abduction of a woman from a Northeast Philadelphia parking lot Saturday afternoon.It occurred before 5 p.m. in the 9700 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.Police say a 43-year-old woman was forced into her vehicle by two men wearing yellow construction vets.The woman was then driven to Cheltenham and Saul streets in Frankford.That's where the suspects got out of the vehicle with the woman's bank care.Fortunately, the woman was not hurt.The suspects are still at large.------