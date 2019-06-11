Police: Woman accused of stealing postal worker uniforms from laundry room surrenders

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Washington Township police are investigating an alleged laundry room theft at an apartment complex in New Jersey. According to police, the woman they believe is seen in the surveillance video inside the laundry room has turned herself in around 5 p.m., Monday. She is currently being questioned by police and charges might be pending.The alleged theft happened Friday, June 7, around 9 p.m. at the Washington Way Apartments on Barnsboro Road in Blackwood, New Jersey. Police said laundry was stolen from a dryer, including children's summer clothing, bedding, towels and ladies' U.S. Postal worker uniforms.According to police, the uniforms were worth $300 in total, for four pairs of women's shorts and three shirts. Police believe this woman lived in the apartment complex and the theft was intentional."The accused was seen on surveillance video the night before wandering into the laundry room looking around and leaving an empty basket," said Chief Patrick Gurcsik, with Washington Township police.While police believe the woman intended to steal clothes they're not sure if she was after the postal service uniforms."There's always concerns with terrorism and national security, people using United States postal service uniforms," said Chief Gurcsik.Residents Action News spoke with said they're concerned."Just imagine like she wants to dress up," said Imani Harris, who lives in the apartment complex.The United States Postal Inspection Service has been working with local police to find the uniforms. According to them, if this woman wears the uniform and impersonates a postal service worker, it could be considered a federal crime and she could face jail time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lisa Frattali at 589-0330 x1088 or email LMFrattali@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.