Police: Woman assaulted in Center City; 3 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are searching for three suspects involved in an assault in Center City earlier this month.

It happened on April 3 around 8:43 p.m. while a woman was waiting at a traffic light at 1500 Chestnut Street.

Police say the incident started after a man spit on the victim's car while walking with two women.

"When the victim yelled out at them, one of the females reached into the victim's car and punched her in her face," police said in a news release.

Authorities say the woman punched the victim a second time before leaving the area west on Chestnut Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
