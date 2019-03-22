Police: Woman assaults driver, steals cab in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman is accused of going on a crime spree that started with an argument in the back of a taxi cab."She's charged with robbery, theft and drunken driving. You name it she's charged with it," said Superintendent of Upper Darby Police Michael Chitwood.He's talking about 55-year-old Colleen Avni, who's now at George Hill Correctional facility facing a long list of charges.Upper Darby Police say a night of drinking ended with a crash when Avni took control of the cab she had flagged down early Thursday morning.During the ride, an argument over the fare price was getting heated. Police say Avni refused to pay.So the driver, Swarangit Singh, pulled into a gas station at the intersection of 69th Street and Marshall Road.Investigators say Avni pushed Singh to the ground when he tried to pull her out of the car. She then got behind the wheel and took off.Police found Avni a mile and a half away hiding under the bed of a truck. The taxi cab was totaled."She knocked over a fence and crashed into two cars," said Superintendent Chitwood.The taxi driver, Swarangit Singh, was not seriously hurt.