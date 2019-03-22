Crime & Safety

Police: Woman assaults driver, steals cab in Upper Darby

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Woman assaults driver, steals cab in Upper Darby. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 22, 2019.

By
UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman is accused of going on a crime spree that started with an argument in the back of a taxi cab.

"She's charged with robbery, theft and drunken driving. You name it she's charged with it," said Superintendent of Upper Darby Police Michael Chitwood.

He's talking about 55-year-old Colleen Avni, who's now at George Hill Correctional facility facing a long list of charges.

Upper Darby Police say a night of drinking ended with a crash when Avni took control of the cab she had flagged down early Thursday morning.

During the ride, an argument over the fare price was getting heated. Police say Avni refused to pay.

So the driver, Swarangit Singh, pulled into a gas station at the intersection of 69th Street and Marshall Road.

Investigators say Avni pushed Singh to the ground when he tried to pull her out of the car. She then got behind the wheel and took off.

Police found Avni a mile and a half away hiding under the bed of a truck. The taxi cab was totaled.

"She knocked over a fence and crashed into two cars," said Superintendent Chitwood.

The taxi driver, Swarangit Singh, was not seriously hurt.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyupper darby townshippennsylvania newstheftassault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report delivered to DOJ after Russia probe conclusion
Spa in Bryn Mawr raided for alleged sexual activity, 2 arrests
Beverage bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into Delco beer store
Police: Man invaded home with young child, babysitter inside
Temple University reports 93 cases related to mumps outbreak
Funeral arrangements for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
Show More
Philly looking for "Tap Water Ambassadors": Earn $600 to promote
Police impostors tie up victims, abduct woman in NE Phila.
VIDEO: Father saves daughter from hit-run driver in L.A.
Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman on subway
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
More TOP STORIES News