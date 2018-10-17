Police: Woman attempts fraud at Montco bank

Bank fraud suspect wanted in Hatfield, Pa. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are trying to identify a woman who they say was trying to get away with bank fraud in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County.

The suspect was captured by a drive-thru camera at a bank on Forty Foot Road on October 12.

Investigators say the woman presented a check for $2,350 made out to an elderly woman along with the elderly woman's ID and debit card.

The suspect drove off in a newer white Nissan Altima when the teller became suspicious and asked her to come inside.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact the Hatfield Township Police Department at 215-855-0903.

